Candlelight vigil planned for toddler stabbed, cooked in oven

SHAW, MS (WMC) - Officials have released new details in the death of a Shaw, Mississippi 20-month-old toddler. Royalty Marie Floyd was stabbed and found in an oven.
According to the Bolivar County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was both stabbing and burning. Her grandmother Carolyn Jones is charged with first-degree murder.
Monday night, family and friends will gather to honor the toddler with a candlelight vigil.
The vigil starts at 5 p.m. and will be held on the Bolivar County Courthouse Lawn in Cleveland, Mississippi.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
