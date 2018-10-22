Drug investigation leads to arrests and gun used in Oct. shooting

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) - A drug delivery investigation leads to the arrest of two people and the recovery of a gun used in an October shooting.
On Oct. 18, investigators with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at a home on the 8800-block of Rolling Hills Lane in Harrisburg.
Investigators found 8 guns, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, 2 of the guns were stolen and one is believed to have been used in a shooting in Tulot on Oct. 2.
48-year-old Danny Wheeler and 44-year-old Julie Wheeler were arrested.
Danny Wheeler faces charges of furnishing a handgun or prohibited weapon to a felon, theft by receiving, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and felony drug paraphernalia.
Julie Wheeler faces charges of theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous of drugs and firearms and felony drug paraphernalia.
Danny’s bond was set at $55,000 while Julie’s bond was $20,000.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.