Drug investigation leads to arrests and gun used in Oct. shooting

pic of jail cell (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 22, 2018 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 11:03 AM

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) - A drug delivery investigation leads to the arrest of two people and the recovery of a gun used in an October shooting.

On Oct. 18, investigators with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at a home on the 8800-block of Rolling Hills Lane in Harrisburg.

Investigators found 8 guns, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, 2 of the guns were stolen and one is believed to have been used in a shooting in Tulot on Oct. 2.

48-year-old Danny Wheeler and 44-year-old Julie Wheeler were arrested.

mug shot of Harrisburg resident Danny Wheeler (Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Department)
mug shot of Harrisburg resident Julie Wheeler (Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Department)
Danny Wheeler faces charges of furnishing a handgun or prohibited weapon to a felon, theft by receiving, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and felony drug paraphernalia.

Julie Wheeler faces charges of theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous of drugs and firearms and felony drug paraphernalia.

Danny’s bond was set at $55,000 while Julie’s bond was $20,000.

