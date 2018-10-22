Early voting begins for Arkansas midterm election

(Source: Raycom Media) (Ancheta, Dillon)
October 22, 2018 at 8:06 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 8:18 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Early voting has begun for the midterm election in Arkansas, which features a bid by Democrats to reclaim a Little Rock-area congressional seat.

Arkansas voters can cast a ballot early beginning Monday through Nov. 5, ahead of the election. The Secretary of State's Office hasn't predicted how many of Arkansas' nearly 1.8 million registered voters will cast a ballot in the Nov. 6 election.

The election features a race for the 2nd Congressional District seat in central Arkansas between Republican Rep. French Hill and Democratic challenger Clarke Tucker. It also includes Justice Courtney Goodson's fight for re-election against challenger David Sterling, in a race that has drawn heavy spending from outside groups.

The ballot will also include casino legalization, voter ID and minimum wage hike proposals.