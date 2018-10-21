Family honors marine killed in Hawaii a year ago

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Family and friends gathered at the family home of William Brown Sunday for a balloon release in his memory.
Brown was 23 years old and had just been promoted to Sergeant in the Marines last October.
He and a friend were in Waikiki when they saw a girl being mugged.
Brown stepped in to stop it when a large group of teenagers attacked him.
According to investigators, a 16-year-old boy stabbed Brown in the heart, killing him.
Betty Reese-Luster, mother of William Brown, said Sunday's ceremony was more about remembering Brown's life.
"Sometimes you know you're still waiting on him to come through the day and say hey it was just a big mistake but I know that's not going to happen. The whole purpose of today is to say to remember him and just to say justice for him, we need justice for him," said Reese-Luster.
Nicholas Torres, the now 17-year-old charged in Brown’s murder, will be tried as an adult in the case.
Reese-Luster said she’s happy the District Attorney’s office has charged her son’s alleged killer as an adult, but she wants to see more people involved in attacking her son to be arrested and charged.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.