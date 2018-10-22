Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

ITAPUAMI LUQUE, PARAGUAY (KAIT/NBC News) - A woman in Paraguay is using her ingenuity to get injured dogs and cats back on their feet.
Jazmin Alvarez works as a craft-person, now she’s using her artistic gifts to make wheelchairs for disabled dogs and cats.
She’s already made over 100 wheelchairs from people’s junk to keep 100 animals from being put down, giving these animals a second chance at life.
Alzarez started a shelter called “Rescaes” which means “rescued with special needs.”
Jazmin recycles things like old PVC pipes and broken skateboards to help her build these special contraptions.
