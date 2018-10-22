Oct. 22: Unseasonably cold start; 3 in custody following homicide

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 22, 2018 at 5:50 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 5:50 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Today's forecast:

Unseasonably cold weather to start the workweek, with temps in the low- to mid-30s.

Patchy frost is noted across the area.

We're starting off sunny but high-level clouds will overspread Region 8 by mid-morning.

Highs will reach the low 60s.

Making headlines:

Three men are in custody following the death of a 17-year-old on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Jonesboro Public Schools honored several distinguished educators and alumni during an awards brunch this past weekend.

A top Russian diplomat says President Donald Trump’s intention to withdraw from a landmark treaty on nuclear weapons is a perilous move.

Trending on the web:

For the second time in less than two weeks, vandals broke into a Mid-South animal shelter and turned the dogs on each other.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claim cow’s milk is a symbol of white supremacy.

A growing caravan of Honduran migrants streamed through southern Mexico on Sunday heading toward the United States, after making an end-run around Mexican agents who briefly blocked them at the Guatemalan border.

