Oct. 22: Unseasonably cold start; 3 in custody following homicide

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast:
Unseasonably cold weather to start the workweek, with temps in the low- to mid-30s.
Patchy frost is noted across the area.
We're starting off sunny but high-level clouds will overspread Region 8 by mid-morning.
Highs will reach the low 60s.
Watch Bryan McCormick’s complete forecast On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:
Making headlines:
Three men are in custody following the death of a 17-year-old on Sunday, Oct. 21.
Jonesboro Public Schools honored several distinguished educators and alumni during an awards brunch this past weekend.
A top Russian diplomat says President Donald Trump’s intention to withdraw from a landmark treaty on nuclear weapons is a perilous move.
Trending on the web:
For the second time in less than two weeks, vandals broke into a Mid-South animal shelter and turned the dogs on each other.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claim cow’s milk is a symbol of white supremacy.
A growing caravan of Honduran migrants streamed through southern Mexico on Sunday heading toward the United States, after making an end-run around Mexican agents who briefly blocked them at the Guatemalan border.
Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.