Randolph County receives grant for new health department

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -Public health care for residents in Randolph County took a step forward Monday.
The county just received a $200,000 grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to build a new county health department.
The old building, built in 1990, has had to be repaired from flooding incidents over the past few years.
The new location not only moves the health department away from the river but helps keep health care centralized.
“You know, we got the hospital, and assisted living facility over there, two nursing homes over there," Randolph County Judge David Jansen. "It is close to the school, for the kids to get their shots and everything it’s just a win-win for everybody.”
Jansen said that the state will probably have to give more to Randolph County to cover the total cost, which he should know from architects soon.
Construction should begin in Summer 2019.
