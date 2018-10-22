Two arrested in internet child sex sting

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - An internet sting operation led to the arrest of two east Arkansas men accused of trying to meet teenage girls for sex.
Special agents with the First Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 44-year-old William Long, Jr. of Brinkley on Friday, Oct. 19, after they say he arranged to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Investigators say Long “targeted” the child online and sent her “extremely graphic sexually-oriented messages and a photo of his genitals.” Agents say he also discussed methamphetamine use with the child.
On Friday, he drove from Brinkley in Monroe County to St. Francis County to meet what he believed was the 14-year-old girl. When he arrived, agents and officers with the Palestine Police Department arrested him.
While searching him, investigators said they found a glass meth pipe in Long’s vehicle.
Agents arrested 34-Billy Coulter of West Memphis on Saturday after he drove to Palestine to meet what he believed was a 15-year-old girl.
According to a task force news release, Coulter had used social media to send the child “sexually explicit photos of his genitals.” Investigators say he also sent messages arranging to meet the girl for sex.
“Coulter told the purported child that he had marijuana to smoke" when he picked her up, the news release stated.
Coulter drove to a truck to stop to meet the girl and was promptly arrested by task force agents and Palestine police.
A search of Coulter turned up a condom in his pocket and a bag of suspected marijuana in his vehicle.
Both men are being held in the St. Francis County Jail on suspicion of internet stalking of a child, a Class B felony. More charges could be added.
