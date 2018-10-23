A-State men’s golf 4th after day 1 of Little Rock Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State men’s golf team completed the Little Rock Invitational’s first round Monday in ninth place, but had climbed all the way to fourth place in the second round before play at the Chenal Country Club was suspended due to darkness.
The Red Wolves began play with a 10-over-par 298 that left it trailing eight of the 17 competing teams. However, the squad jumped five places in the standings by posting a 3-under through 15 holes before second-round play was halted.
A-State has five players currently among the top-25 leaders, including Matthew Cole in a tie for eighth place. Luka Naglic is tied for 23rd, while Zan Luka Stirn, Joel Wendin and Jakub Bares, who is playing as an individual, sit in a tie for 25th place. Also competing for the Red Wolves, Julien Sale is tied for 37th.
Arkansas State is only one stroke behind third-place Seattle, within five of second-place Illinois State and trails leader UNLV by six strokes.
The tournament will continue Tuesday at 7:45 a.m. with the completion of the second round, and the third-and-final round will follow.
ARKANSAS STATE RESULTS
Place, Name (RD 1)
9, Arkansas State (298)
T9, Zan Luka Stirn (72)
T9, Jakub Bares* (72)
T22, Julien Sale (74)
T34, Luka Naglic (75)
T59, Joel Wendin (77)
T59, Matthew Cole (77)
*Competing as an individual
