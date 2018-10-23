A-State women’s golf leads UT Arlington Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s golf team completed the first day of competition at the UT Arlington Invitational in first place Monday after posting a 301 and 294 for the first and second rounds, respectively, at the Walnut Creek Country Club.
Led by five players finishing the first 36 holes among the top-20 leaders, the Red Wolves shot a combined 595 to place them atop the seven-team field that includes four Sun Belt Conference members. The Red Wolves hold a one-stroke advantage over second-place South Alabama, while Southern Utah Stands third with a combined 609.
A-State was led by Olivia Schmidt, who is tied for first place with a combined 146. The freshman began play with a 74 before coming back to record a second-round 72 that tied Marisa Marquez for the lowest score of the day by an A-State player.
Grayson Gladden shot a combined 149 (73-76) to place her tied for eighth, while Aracelly Jimenez Rios is tied for 10th with a 150 (76-74). Also competing for the Red Wolves, Kiley Rodrigues and Marquez are tied for 17th place after both shot a 154. Playing as an individual, Madison Smith is tied for 26th place with a 157.
The UT Arlington Invitational will conclude Tuesday with the third-and-final round.
ARKANSAS STATE RESULTS
Place, Name (RD 1-RD 2—Total)
1, Arkansas State (301-294—595)
T1, Olivia Schmidt (74-72—146)
T8, Grayson Gladden (73-76—149)
T10, Aracelly Jimenez Rios (76-74—150)
T17, Kiley Rodriguez (78-76—154)
T17, Marisa Marquez (82-72—154)
T26, Madison Smith* (79-78—157)
