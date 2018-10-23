A-State women’s golf leads UT Arlington Invitational

Grayson Gladden shot a combined 149 (73-76) to place her tied for eighth, while Aracelly Jimenez Rios is tied for 10th with a 150 (76-74). Also competing for the Red Wolves, Kiley Rodrigues and Marquez are tied for 17th place after both shot a 154. Playing as an individual, Madison Smith is tied for 26th place with a 157.