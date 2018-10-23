Arkansas QB Ty Storey cleared to play vs. Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Couple wins for the Razorbacks.
Arkansas beat Tulsa Saturday and got their starting QB back Monday. Chad Morris said that Ty Storey is cleared to play against Vanderbilt. #4 was in concussion protocol and didn’t suit up on homecoming.
“Looking back and watching the film, definitely miss Ty’s leadership on the field," Morris said. “But it was good to see him helping out on the sidelines. I talked about this Saturday in my press conference, to watch his interaction on the sideline abd encouragement was great and a plus for our football team. We’re excited to get him back this week. Got a big opponent this Saturday coming in, Coach Mason and Vanderbilt. They’re sound in all areas, they challenge you with multiple looks and pressures.”
Arkansas faces Vanderbilt Saturday at 11:00am. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
