Batesville ranked 25th best city to live in America

Batesville, AR (KAIT) - One Region 8 city has been ranked in the top 50 best places to live in America.
According to a list on USA Today, Batesville ranks 25 out of 50 best cities based on over two-dozen different variables.
The ranking explains that Batesville is on the list, largely due to affordability and attractions.
It goes on to talk about how Batesville homeowners pay less than $1,000 a year in property taxes, less than half the amount the typical American homeowner pays.
A few of the attractions mentioned in the ranking include antique shops and the Batesville Motor Speedway.
