A Better Region 8: Parking at A-State football games

(KAIT) - A near tragic situation unfolded last Thursday night when a car hit a woman crossing Red Wolf Boulevard.
She was headed to the A-State football game.
The woman parked her car on the side of the road, or shall I say a four-lane U-S highway where the speed limit is 45 miles per hour, and I say a near tragic situation because she ended up in the hospital with broken bones and not in the funeral home.
The highway department estimates 30,000 cars a day travel on Red Wolf by the stadium, and 21,000 cars daily on Johnson Avenue just north of the stadium. The speed limit is 45 miles per hour there too.
I will say this: if people continue parking on the side of that stretch of road to go to a football game it is a matter of time before someone dies.
It’s been going on for years to the amazement of many. It’s dangerous to allow it to go on for another game. There’s plenty of parking available, just not as convenient as the side of the road next to the stadium.
Here’s an idea: open up parking at the equestrian center and put in a crosswalk across Red Wolf to the stadium.
If you don’t like the inconvenience of a few more steps, you’ll like the inconvenience of the hospital a lot less.
We all need to walk more anyways. This is a growing pain of a growing program.
Let’s fix it before it becomes a more tragic situation.
