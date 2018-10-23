Cemetery board members speak out against city project

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A few flags placed too close for comfort to marked graves in a local cemetery caused a huge uproar on social media Monday.
The original post by Pine Hill Cemetery board member Patti Lack points out construction limit stakes and trail edge flags that sit right beside several marked graves.
It’s a project the city received a grant to build a bike trail from Craighead Forest Park to Harrisburg Road.
But for a cemetery that's been around since the 1800's, it has several people worried about unmarked graves being disturbed.
After voicing those concerns to Director of Communications Bill Campbell and Mayor Harold Perrin, the mayor assured Lack and another board member that the flags would be moved, most of the trail would consist of the existing road, and only three to four feet of new asphalt would be added, satisfying the board members and the plans for the project.
