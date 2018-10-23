Jonesboro E-911 setting the standard for dispatch centers across Arkansas

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Big changes are coming for E-911 centers across the state, and Jonesboro is setting the standard.
E-911 Director Jeff Presley said the dispatch center was recognized at a recent conference because Craighead County has consolidated its 911 centers into one central dispatch service which is Jonesboro E-911.
Several counties across the state still have multiple dispatch centers for different municipalities, making communication for incidents that involve more than one agency a little more difficult.
Jonesboro E-911 covers the entire county and uses technology to make answering emergency calls as efficient as possible.
“Last year we answered 265,000 phone calls, so it’s a busy center, and those numbers are growing every year with the growth of Jonesboro,” Presley said. “So I think the important part of our business is staying on top of that technology, making sure we’re on the front burner of that, and we’ve got the best system in the state.”
Presley said at that conference officials spoke about the push to get every county in Arkansas on a consolidated dispatch center.
Another topic of discussion included getting each center up to date on the next generation 911 platform that will be federally mandated by 2020.
