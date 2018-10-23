JPD investigating fatal crash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police continue to investigate a weekend crash that left one person dead.
The crash happened at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, near the intersection of Highland Drive and Browns Lane.
According to a Tuesday news release from the police department, a 2008 Pontiac G6 was westbound on Highland when it turned south onto Browns Lane.
As the car was turning, it changed lanes and entered the turn lane where it struck an eastbound 2014 Jeep Wrangler.
The driver and a passenger of the Pontiac were both hurt in the collision. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was “partially ejected and received fatal injuries,” said Sgt. Lyle Waterworth. Three other people in the Jeep were also taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
Waterworth said the crash is still under investigation.
He did not release the names of those involved in the crash.
