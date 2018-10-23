Lawrence County is ACT work ready

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that the county became ACT work-ready certified.
The certification is in part based on test scores but also based on feedback from businesses, who will start looking for that particular certification.
“For a business to locate here, they’re gonna want to know number one, do you even have a workforce that can do the job,” Frances Cavenaugh, State Representative for District 60, said. “Well, if we can show that not only do we have the workforce, but we have a trained workforce, it gets us in the eyes of more people to look at locating jobs here.”
Cavenaugh helped get the Chamber on the path towards becoming ACT work-ready, with the process taking two years to complete.
She said that a standard for finding better employees has been something that Lawrence County employers have been requesting for years.
