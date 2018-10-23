Man not guilty by insanity in mother’s beheading

LOUISBURG, NC (WRAL/CNN) - A North Carolina teen charged with killing his mother was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Authorities said in court Monday that 19-year-old Oliver Machada, who was charged with first-degree murder, has serious mental issues.
"Overwhelmingly, the evidence is that he was undergoing a forward schizophrenic attack at this time, and that's what precipitated this crime," said Franklin County District Attorney Mike Waters.
Police said Machada stabbed his mother and then decapitated her in 2017.
"I just want to say I'm sorry if I let my family down, and I just hope God forgives me," Machada said.
The doctor testified in the courtroom that Machada is still very dangerous. He will most likely spend the rest of his life in the state mental hospital.
