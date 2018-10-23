Motorcyclist seriously hurt in morning crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - A motorcyclist was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries following a Tuesday morning crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash at 7:15 a.m. on Highway K, two miles south of Portageville.
Michael D. Seyler, 23, of Holcomb was northbound when his 1994 Kawasaki Sport ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
Air Evac flew Seyler to Regional One Health in Memphis with unspecified serious injuries.
According to the MSHP report, he was not wearing a safety device.
