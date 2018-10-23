Naomi Kawase named to direct 2020 Tokyo Olympic documentary

Japanese film director Naomi Kawase, center, Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori, left, and Toshiro Muto, right, CEO of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, pose for photographers during a press conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Kawase was named to make the documentary film about Tokyo’s 2020 Olympics. She said she hoped to focus partly on reconstruction efforts in the northern Fukushima region of Japan, which was devastate by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 and a resulting nuclear disaster. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)