Philip Morris woos puff-happy Japan for post-smoking era
In this Oct. 22, 2018 photo, a staff walks by displayed pen-like "heat-not-burn" device iQOS at an IQOS store in Tokyo. In Japan, Philip Morris opened nine iQOS stores in trendy districts nationwide, offering free WiFi and drinks, to perk consumer interest. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko)
TOKYO (AP) — Philip Morris, maker of Marlboro and other major cigarette brands, is maneuvering to keep itself in business in a post-smoking world with an advertising blitz in puff-happy Japan and other tobacco-loving markets.

One of the biggest purveyors of tobacco products, it says making the world "smoke free" is its goal. The company is renewing its effort to win over new generations of tobacco users to its iQOS devices, which heat tobacco without burning it.

It's found a warm welcome in Japan, home to 5 million of the nearly 6 million users of the product.

Chief Executive Andre Calantzopoulos said in an interview with The Associated Press that wider use of the device would help people's health. Critics say company is glossing over the risks, an allegation it denies.

In this Oct. 22, 2018 photo, a visitor tries out an iQOS at a store in Tokyo. While New York-based Philip Morris is hoping to woo the world with its penlike “heat-not-burn” device iQOS (EYE-kose) as a better option than old-style smoking, nowhere else has it scored greater success than in Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
In this Oct. 22, 2018 photo, visitors try out pen-like "heat-not-burn" device iQOS at an IQOS store at Ginza in Tokyo. In Japan, Philip Morris opened nine iQOS stores in trendy districts nationwide, offering free WiFi and drinks, to perk consumer interest. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
In this Oct. 22, 2018 photo, visitors look at a pen-like "heat-not-burn" device iQOS at an IQOS store in Tokyo. In Japan, Philip Morris opened nine iQOS stores in trendy districts nationwide, offering free WiFi and drinks, to perk consumer interest. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
In this Oct. 22, 2018 photo, a staff cleans a display of a pen-like "heat-not-burn" device iQOS at an IQOS store in Tokyo. In Japan, Philip Morris opened nine iQOS stores in trendy districts nationwide, offering free WiFi and drinks, to perk consumer interest. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
