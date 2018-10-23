Pro wrestling star Roman Reigns diagnosed with leukemia

PROVIDENCE, RI (KAIT) - Pro wrestler Roman Reigns has conquered fierce competitors on his way to becoming the WWE Universal Champion.
But now he’s fighting his greatest opponent, leukemia.
During WWE’s Monday Night Raw television show, Reigns announced to the capacity crowd that he’s had leukemia for the past 11 years.
Although the cancer was in remission, it recently reappeared during a health check.
Reigns, real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, relinquish the Universal Championship title and announced he is stepping away from wrestling to focus on his health and his family.
