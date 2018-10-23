Truck fire ties up traffic on Highway 63

SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a truck fire on U.S. Highway 63 between Ravenden and Ozark Acres.
Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts tells Region 8 News a truck caught fire around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver managed to get out safely, but the fire appears to have spread to some nearby trees.
Several fire departments, including Williford and Ravenden have been called to the scene, as well as the U.S. Forestry Service, the sheriff said.
Traffic along the route is backed up, according to IDriveArkansas.
Motorists should avoid this area and expect delays. Please, yield to responding emergency vehicles.
