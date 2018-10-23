Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

TROY, NY (KAIT) - A hunter in eastern New York had an up close encounter with some curious creatures.
Leonard Baldwin was in a tree stand in Troy, New York when he notices five bears walking right toward him.
One of the bears decides to get a closer look and starts climbing the ladder.
Leonard uses his foot to kick the stand, hoping to scare it away.
It seems to work, as the bear stops and climbs back down before running off into the forest with the other animals.
