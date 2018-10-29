What to know, register for tickets to Pres. Trump’s Cape Girardeau rally

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - President Donald Trump will be back in the Heartland before the General Election.
President Trump will be in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, Nov. 5 at the Show Me Center for a rally at 9 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. according to the president’s website. The Show Me Center is located at 1333 N. Sprigg Street.
Monday is also a First Alert Action Day due to possible severe weather. Click here for the forecast.
Around 4 a.m. nearly 100 people were already waiting in the Show Me Center parking lot for the rally later tonight.
The president has rallies scheduled in Cleveland, Ohio, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Cape Girardeau on Monday.
According to the president’s website Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh and Lee Greenwood are expected to attend the rally as well.
According to Southeast Missouri State University, tickets for the event are required and may be requested online on the donaldjtrump.com website.
Tickets are distributed on a first come first serve basis. You can register for up to two tickets per mobile number per event. Having a valid ticket to the event does not guarantee access to enter the building.
Doors will close once capacity is reached. All seating is a general admission and on a first come-first serve basis; saving seats is prohibited.
There is no dress code and ID is not required for entry to the building.
Here are the parking details according to Southeast Missouri State University:
- A limited number of spaces will be available for event parking in the lots adjacent to the Show Me Center. Other University parking lots will remain open for event use.
- Overnight parking for events and camping is prohibited.
- Alternate parking and shuttle service will be available. Updated information will be provided at a later date.
Some concessions will be available for sale to all guests upon entering the Show Me Center.
The Student Recreation Center’s hours on Monday, Nov. 5, will be 5:30 a.m.-12 p.m. The Student Recreation Center will resume its normal hours on Tuesday, Nov. 6, opening at 5:30 a.m.
University shuttles will run till 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. Service will then be suspended until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, when regular shuttle service will resume.
If you plan on attending the rally, Cape Girardeau Police want you to be aware that the following items are prohibited:
- Aerosols
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Ammunition
- Animals (other than service/guide animals)
- Artificial Noise Makers
- Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions
- Banners
- Bicycles
- Balloons
- Bottles
- Cans
- Coolers
- Crock Pots
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Explosives
- Firearms
- Fireworks
- Glass, thermal, or metal containers
- Hover boards
- Illegal Substances
- iPad;
- Items determined to be potential safety hazards
- Laser pointers
- Mace/pepper spray
- No tripods, monopods, selfie sticks or GoPros are permitted.
- Outside food and beverages
- Packages
- Posters
- Selfie sticks
- Signs
- Sticks
- Structures
- Supports for signs and placards
- Toy guns
- Umbrellas
- Weapons of any kind
Tobacco use is prohibited, the campus is a smoke free-tobacco free campus.
Law enforcement are preparing for President Trump’s rally on Monday.
Last month a rally at the Show Me Center had to be canceled as President Trump dealt with Hurricane Florence.
The City Council in Cape Girardeau, Missouri announced the next meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5 has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 7 due to the President’s visit.
During the Cape Girardeau visit, he’s expected to campaign for Missouri State Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.
The President was in Murphysboro, Illinois on Saturday campaigning for Republican Congressman Mike Bost and was in Columbia, Missouri on Nov. 1 campaigning for Josh Hawley.
CLICK HERE for more information about the rally.
