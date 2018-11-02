Helicopter pilot killed in crash identified

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A Virginia man died Friday when his helicopter crashed in Clay County.
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller tells Region 8 News the pilot was Erik John Raisanen of Hampton, VA. He was flying a helicopter belong to Air2, which was contracted by Entergy Arkansas.
His helicopter crashed just before 1:30 p.m. Friday off Highway 62 near County Road 245, just west of McDougal.
Entergy Arkansas released the following statement;
Arkansas State Police, local fire crews, EMTs, and the Clay County Office of Emergency Services were also on the scene.
