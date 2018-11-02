Helicopter pilot killed in crash identified

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 2, 2018 at 1:32 PM CDT - Updated November 5 at 1:36 PM

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A Virginia man died Friday when his helicopter crashed in Clay County.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller tells Region 8 News the pilot was Erik John Raisanen of Hampton, VA. He was flying a helicopter belong to Air2, which was contracted by Entergy Arkansas.

His helicopter crashed just before 1:30 p.m. Friday off Highway 62 near County Road 245, just west of McDougal.

Entergy Arkansas released the following statement;

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim of this tragic event as well as with the entire Air2 family. Air2 is a contractor and was working for Entergy at the time of the accident. 
Kerri Jackson Case, Sr. Communications Specialist Entergy Arkansas

Arkansas State Police, local fire crews, EMTs, and the Clay County Office of Emergency Services were also on the scene.

