Racist robocall in Georgia targets Stacey Abrams, Oprah Winfrey

(CNN) - A racist robocall is making the rounds in Georgia.
It targets Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams.
The pre-recorded phone message features a voice impersonating Oprah Winfrey, who was in Georgia on Thursday stumping for Abrams, and contains both racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric.
It's not clear how many Georgia voters received the call.
The group behind it is called The Road to Power.
They make a white supremacist and anti-Semitic video podcast hosted by Scott Rhodes of Idaho.
Abrams' Republican opponent, Brian Kemp, denounced the robocall.
"I stand against any person or organization that peddles this type of unbridled hate and unapologetic bigotry," Kemp said in a statement. "These vile efforts to degrade and disparage others are contrary to the highest ideals of our state and country. We unequivocally condemn this group and their horrible actions."
They also created a robocall ad targeting Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum after he won the primary in late august.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.