Casinos in Arkansas possible

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) –With a simple vote, a casino may be built in Northeast Arkansas.
According to an article by Talk Business and Politics, the parent company of Southland Gaming and Racing Delaware North, will build a hotel and convention center in West Memphis.
Jack McNeill, senior vice president of governmental affairs for the company, said it would cost at least $200 million to build and would likely be located on the Southland property.
Issue 4 is a constitutional amendment that would permit casinos in Garland, Crittenden, Pope, and Jefferson counties.
Two licenses would be granted to Oaklawn and Southland.
Tax revenues generated by the casinos will be distributed to the state’s general revenue fund, to cities and counties the casinos are located in, and to the Arkansas Racing Commission.
A recent TB&P Hendrix College poll showed 49% of voters approve Issue 4 while 43% oppose it.
McNeill said he is hopeful.
“I’m confident people will give this a fair shot,” McNeill said. “It will be close.”
Southland Gaming has invested more than $100 million to transform racing-only facilities to add gaming, restaurants and other amenities since 2006.
It currently has around 765 employees. An additional 250 jobs would be added with the expansion.
An estimate of how long the project will take if passed is unavailable.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.