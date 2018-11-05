Cuban president meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 photo released by the North Korean government, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, second from left, talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, fourth from left, through an interpreter during a welcome banquet in Pyongyang, North Korea. Both, hoping to get out from under U.S. economic sanctions, agreed to expand and strengthen their strategic relations, North Korea's state media reported Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Their wives, Lis Cuesta Perara and Ri Sol Ju are seen at left and second from right. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (AP)