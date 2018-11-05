Employees caught on camera stealing lottery tickets, police say

WYNNE, AR (KAIT) - Two Cross County women face theft and lottery fraud charges after police say they were caught on camera stealing tickets.
Ashley Rodgers, 26, and Amanda Walker, 32, are accused of stealing lottery tickets from a convenience store where they worked.
On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Wynne police were called to Jordan’s Kwik Stop regarding an employee theft.
Officers viewed camera footage of the alleged incident then brought Walker and Rodgers in for questioning, according to Detective Daniel Getchell.
During the interviews, Getchell said “probable cause was developed to make arrests on charges of lottery fraud.” He gave no specifics.
Police arrested both women, who have since bonded out.
Getchell said the investigation continues and more arrests are possible.
