FBI following 50 leads in investigation into kidnapping of 13-year-old NC girl forced into SUV

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped after being forced into a vehicle Monday just before 7 a.m.
Witnesses say an unknown male grabbed Hania Noleia Aguilar, who was standing in the yard, and forced her into a green 2002 Ford Expedition that is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, S.C. The incident happened between lots 38 and 39 at the Rosewoods Mobile Home Park.
Aguilar’s little sister, Heylin Perez, was in the house at the time and saw what happened.
“Out of nowhere the man came in and they took her away. She fell and screamed and we couldn’t hear what she told us and then we went over there and we didn’t know what happened," Perez said.
According to a news release from the FBI, the 911 call to report Aguilar’s abduction was made by a neighbor at around 6:54 a.m. when a relative ran over to get help. A female caller speaking Spanish was on the line, and the Robeson County dispatcher quickly requested a Spanish translator to join the call. Initial reports during the 911 described the abductor as a black male. During follow-up interviews, investigators determined the witness had not seen the race of the abductor because he was wearing all black, including long sleeves, and a yellow bandana over his face. The information was transferred to the Lumberton Police Department who received the call at 6:58 a.m. Monday, the release states.
According to the FBI, the paint on the hood of the vehicle that Aguilar was reportedly forced into is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.
Witnesses say the vehicle was last seen leaving the mobile home park. The registration number on the plate on the truck is: SC NWS 984.
According to a press release, investigators with the Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, FBI agents, and SBI agents are following nearly 50 leads.
If anyone sees the vehicle or child, they are asked to contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845 immediately.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.