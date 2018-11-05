FBI following 50 leads in investigation into kidnapping of 13-year-old NC girl forced into SUV

According to a news release from the FBI, the 911 call to report Aguilar’s abduction was made by a neighbor at around 6:54 a.m. when a relative ran over to get help. A female caller speaking Spanish was on the line, and the Robeson County dispatcher quickly requested a Spanish translator to join the call. Initial reports during the 911 described the abductor as a black male. During follow-up interviews, investigators determined the witness had not seen the race of the abductor because he was wearing all black, including long sleeves, and a yellow bandana over his face. The information was transferred to the Lumberton Police Department who received the call at 6:58 a.m. Monday, the release states.