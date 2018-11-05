Lowe’s is closing 51 stores in the US, Canada

(CNN) - Home improvement in North America is taking a hit.
Lowe's is closing dozens of stores across the continent next year.
The home improvement chain said Monday it is shutting down 20 locations in the US and 31 in Canada.
"We believe our people are the foundation of our business and essential to our future growth," said CEO Marvin R. Ellison.
According to Lowe’s, the locations are underperforming, and a "majority" are within ten miles of another Lowe’s location.
The stores are expected to close before Feb. 1, 2019.
The company provided a list of the closures on its website.
Lowe's did not say how many of its workers will be affected by the closings.
It did say the company will try to find jobs at nearby stores for employees affected by the closings.
