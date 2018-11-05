Migrant caravan pushes on toward Mexico's capital

Migrant caravan pushes on toward Mexico's capital
Central American migrants begin their morning trek facing Pico de Orizaba volcano as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, upon departure from Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte)
By SONIA PEREZ D. and MARK STEVENSON | November 4, 2018 at 11:02 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 12:28 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of exhausted migrants from the Central American caravan trudged along highways Monday toward Mexico City, where officials prepared a sports stadium to accommodate them as they try to reach the U.S. border still hundreds of miles away.

The first wave of more than 500 migrants spent Sunday night on concrete benches at the Jesus Martinez stadium, where they were served hot meals as authorities prepared to receive as many as 5,000 migrants from the lead caravan and several smaller ones hundreds of miles behind it. Nashieli Ramirez, ombudsman for the city's human rights commission, said the migrants would be able to stay at the stadium as long as necessary.

"We have the space in terms of humanitarian help," Ramirez said.

In a thundering voice vote late Sunday at a gymnasium in Cordoba, in the Gulf state of Veracruz, hundreds of the estimated 4,000 migrants in the lead caravan voted to strike out for the capital, eager to leave a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants trying to get to the United States. Cordoba is 178 miles (286 kilometers) from Mexico City by the shortest route, which would be the group's longest single-day journey yet since they began more than three weeks ago.

But the group encountered obstacles Monday. Truck after truck denied the migrants rides as they trudged miles along the highway, experiencing a taste of the colder weather of central Mexico. At a toll booth near Fortin, Veracruz, Rafael Leyva, an unemployed cobbler, stood with a few hundred others for more than 45 minutes without finding a ride.

A Central American migrant waiting his turn to use the bathroom rests with a roll of toilet paper on his face as members of the U.S.-bound caravan starts waking up at a shelter in Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, before sunrise Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
"People help more in Chiapas and Oaxaca," Leyva reflected, referring to the southern Mexican states the group had already traversed and where pickup trucks frequently stopped to offer rides.

Central American migrants begin their morning trek as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, as they depart Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Migrants were seen grouping in front of tractor trailers, forcing the big rigs to stop so that fellow migrants could climb aboard.

Central American migrants begin their morning trek as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, as they face the Pico de Orizaba volcano upon departure from Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
This impromptu ridesharing is precarious, with dozens scrambling onto vehicles at a time, and leaves some behind. And police will force the migrants off vehicles if the drivers complain.

Central American migrants begin their morning trek as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, upon departure from Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Cesar Rodas, 24, had pushed a friend's wheelchair along with the caravan for 24 days across three countries. But he couldn't lift his friend and the chair onto a truck bed crammed with 150 migrants. Rodas was trying to get Sergio Cazares, a 40-year-old paraplegic from Honduras, to the U.S. for an operation that Cazares hopes will allow him to walk again.

U.S.-bound Central American migrants drink coffee from a street vendor as they begin their morning trek and leave Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Most of the weary caravan participants camped Sunday in Cordoba, a colonial city in the Veracruz sugar belt. But they were eager to divert toward Mexico City from Veracruz, a state where hundreds of migrants have disappeared in recent years, falling prey to kidnappers looking for ransom payments. They are still more than 600 miles from the U.S. border.

In this Nov. 4, 2018 photo, a girl chooses from donated shoes as members of a U.S.-bound Central American migrant caravan rest at a shelter in Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico. The group now finds itself in the Gulf state of Veracruz, traversing what some call the "route of death" because of the large number of migrants who have disappeared in the state in recent years. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
They hope to regroup in the Mexican capital, seeking medical care and rest while awaiting stragglers. The caravan has found strength in numbers as it meanders north, with townspeople coming out to offer food, water, fresh clothes and replacement footwear.

A girl relaxes next to her doll inside a temporary shelter set up for a splinter group of a migrant caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, in Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Thousands of wary Central American migrants resumed their push toward the United States on Sunday, entering a treacherous part of the caravan’s journey on a trek through one of Mexico’s deadliest states, along what some called the “route of death” toward the town of Cordoba, Veracruz. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
It is unclear what part of the U.S. border the caravan will aim for eventually, or how many may splinter off on their own. Several hundred have pushed ahead to the central city of Puebla, while more streamed into Mexico City on Monday. Some stopped at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a major pilgrimage site in the capital, to thank the Virgin Mary for watching over them during the voyage.

A Central American migrant prepares for breakfast after sleeping inside a church that opened its doors to members of a caravan who splintered off the main group in order to reach the capital faster, in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Thousands of wary Central American migrants resumed their push toward the United States on Sunday, a day after arguments over the path ahead saw some travelers splinter away from the main caravan, which is entering a treacherous part of its journey through Mexico. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Many of the migrants said they remain convinced that traveling together is their best hope for reaching the U.S. The migrants generally say they are fleeing rampant poverty, gang violence and political instability primarily in the Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Central American migrants inspect a map of Mexico inside a church that opened its doors to members of a caravan who splintered off the main group in order to reach the capital faster, in Puebla, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Thousands of wary Central American migrants resumed their push toward the United States on Sunday, a day after arguments over the path ahead saw some travelers splinter away from the main caravan, which is entering a treacherous part of its journey through Mexico. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Yuri Juarez, 42, said he thinks there's a "very low" chance he will get asylum in the United States. But he said he had no way to work back home in Villanueva, Guatemala, where he closed his internet cafe after gang members extorted him, then robbed his customers and finally stole his computers.

Central American migrants who splintered off a U.S.-bound caravan, file into a sporting center that has been turned into a shelter for them in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. The migrants now aim to regroup in the Mexican capital, seeking medical care and rest while they await stragglers. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)
Mexico faces the unprecedented situation of having three migrant caravans stretched over 300 miles (500 kilometers) of highway in the states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Veracruz. The largest group has been followed by about 1,000 who crossed over from Guatemala last week and a second group of about the same size that waded over the Suchiate River on Friday.

Honduran migrants Izekiel Romero, left, and Juan Carlos Santa Maria, middle, hold a pull-up contest as fellow migrant Wilbar Omar Lara watches, at a sporting center that has been turned into a shelter for a U.S.-bound caravan of Central American migrants in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Wilbar and Juan Carlos are cousins traveling together who met Izekiel in the capital. All three say they fled Honduras for lack of trust in the government and lack of jobs. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)
Mexico's Interior Ministry estimated over the weekend that there are more than 5,000 migrants in total currently moving through southern Mexico via the caravans or in smaller groups. The ministry said 2,793 migrants have applied for refugee status in Mexico in recent weeks and around 500 have asked for assistance to return to their home countries.

A man gestures while bathing with the raindrops outside a temporary shelter set up for a splinter group of a migrant caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, in Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Thousands of bone-tired Central Americans set their sights on Mexico City on Sunday after making a grueling journey through a part of Mexico that has been particularly treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. troops to the Mexican border in response to the caravans, with more than 7,000 active duty troops earmarked to deploy to Texas, Arizona and California. Trump plans to sign an order that could lead to the large-scale detention of migrants crossing the southern border and bar anyone caught crossing illegally from claiming asylum.

Associated Press writer Amy Guthrie in Mexico City contributed to this report.