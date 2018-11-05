Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

PALM HARBOR, FL (KAIT/NBC News) - Halloween may be over, but some animals in Florida are wearing a costume for an entirely different reason.
A Tampa Bay area man is creating some online chatter with his costumed gators.
The ‘Gator Crusader’ Michael Womer recently put a video online showing off his alligators dressed in different attire, hoping to entertain and educate.
He hopes it’s a learning experience, teaching about how gators use tools like sticks to hunt.
The 'Gator crusader’s next planned video? Thanksgiving.
