Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 5, 2018 at 8:55 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 8:55 AM

PALM HARBOR, FL (KAIT/NBC News) - Halloween may be over, but some animals in Florida are wearing a costume for an entirely different reason.

A Tampa Bay area man is creating some online chatter with his costumed gators.

The ‘Gator Crusader’ Michael Womer recently put a video online showing off his alligators dressed in different attire, hoping to entertain and educate.

He hopes it’s a learning experience, teaching about how gators use tools like sticks to hunt.

The 'Gator crusader’s next planned video? Thanksgiving.

