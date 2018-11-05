Pediatricians advise parents to not spank children who misbehave

(CNN) - Parents disciplining their children should avoid spanking.
That’s according to a new policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The group, which consists of about 67,000 pediatricians, has strengthen its stance against spanking
Among the methods not advised: spanking, slapping, insulting and shaming.
Instead, the group advises mothers and fathers to use what it calls, healthy forms of discipline.
Those include giving positive reinforcement, setting expectations and limits.
"All forms of corporal punishment and yelling at or shaming children are minimally effective in the short-term and not effective in the long-term," says the American Academy of Pediatrics, and risk "negative behavioral, cognitive, psychosocial, and emotional outcomes."
This statement is an update of guidance from 1998 that also called for non-physical responses to undesired behavior.
