Pizza to the Polls delivers free pies to voters stuck in long lines

(RNN) – In these turbulent political times, what America needs now is some non-partisan pizza.
A non-profit group called Pizza to the Polls is doling out the dough, sending steaming hot pies to polling places with long lines.
Their reasoning: Long lines and hungry voters aren’t a good recipe for democracy.
Here’s how it works.
The Pizza to the Polls website takes reports of long polling lines and then sends pizza to those locations.
Of course, those reports must come with some proof – a social media picture showing the hungry hoard.
And, it’s not cheap to feed all those people exercising their democratic rights, so Pizza to the Polls takes donations too.
It’s costs about $20 to send a pizza, but the group takes donations in any amount.
“We'll use this money to order pizzas from local places and have them delivered wherever folks are stuck in line,” the website says.
“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing contributed to the cause.
“I just donated to @pizzatothepolls! You can give today at polls.pizza,” she tweeted. “They will send FREE pizzas to ANY long lines at polls on Election Day! Just call in the address they will come!”
“Ain’t nothing partisan about trying to make voting less of a drag,” Pizza to the Polls says.
Sounds like a good idea to us.
