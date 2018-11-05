Police: Skimming device being used at gas pumps

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - If you’ve recently bought gas in Jonesboro with a debit or credit card, check your accounts.
Jonesboro police believe a skimming device is being used at an unknown location in the city limits to steal credit and debit card information, according to a Monday news release.
“Victims have come forward and reported that unauthorized transactions have taken place on their bank accounts which have resulted in withdrawals of funds from those accounts,” Corporal David McDaniel said.
JPD asks that people review their bank accounts and immediately report any unauthorized purchases to their bank and file a report with their department.
“This is an investigation in the beginning stages of being worked,” McDaniel said. “At this time, detectives are gathering evidence and following leads as they become available.”
Anyone with information on this case that can help investigators, should contact JPD at 870-935-5657 or call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867) to leave an anonymous tip.
