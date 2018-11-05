Trump warns of 'fragile' victories in final midterm sprint

The same soundtrack — heavy on Elton John and The Rolling Stones with a little Backstreet Boys and Rihanna thrown in — plays at the same earsplitting decibels. The same red "Make America Great Again" hats dot the crowd, which happily chants along with the greatest hits of the 2016 campaign, including "Lock Her Up," ''Build the Wall" and a derogatory message toward a certain cable news network. Night after night, Trump unleashes grievances against the media, attacks his political foes, showcases his own accomplishments and promises that he alone can achieve the nation's potential.