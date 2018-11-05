ADH issues correction, now says AFM reported in Northwest AR not NEA

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 5, 2018 at 11:43 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 12:59 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A little more than an hour after reporting two confirmed cases of a polio-like illness in Northeast Arkansas, the department of health said it made a mistake.

In an email sent at 11:31 a.m. Monday, the ADH said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed two cases of acute flaccid myelitis in NEA.

In the original news release, the ADH stated acute flaccid myelitis had been confirmed in Northeast Arkansas. An hour later, the health department admitted it had made a mistake.
At 12:41 p.m., the ADH issued a corrected press release stating the two cases were actually reported in the northwest region of the state.

In the corrected email sent at 12:41 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Health said the two confirmed cases of AFM were actually in the Northwest region of the state.
AFM does not have a known cause, although some cases have occurred following a viral infection. Symptoms include:

  • Sudden arm or leg weakness
  • Loss of muscle tone and reflexes
  • Facial droop/weakness
  • Drooping eyelids
  • Difficulty with swallowing or slurred speech

If you or your child experiences these symptoms, seek medical care immediately.

