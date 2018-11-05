ADH issues correction, now says AFM reported in Northwest AR not NEA

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A little more than an hour after reporting two confirmed cases of a polio-like illness in Northeast Arkansas, the department of health said it made a mistake.
In an email sent at 11:31 a.m. Monday, the ADH said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed two cases of acute flaccid myelitis in NEA.
At 12:41 p.m., the ADH issued a corrected press release stating the two cases were actually reported in the northwest region of the state.
AFM does not have a known cause, although some cases have occurred following a viral infection. Symptoms include:
- Sudden arm or leg weakness
- Loss of muscle tone and reflexes
- Facial droop/weakness
- Drooping eyelids
- Difficulty with swallowing or slurred speech
If you or your child experiences these symptoms, seek medical care immediately.
