US stocks rise as Berkshire climbs; Apple sinks again

APPLE FALLS FAR: Apple lost another 3.6 percent to $200. On Friday it tumbled to its biggest loss in almost five years after the tech giant gave a weak fourth-quarter forecast and said it will stop announcing how many iPhones it sold each quarter. In early August Apple became the first publicly traded company valued at $1 trillion. It's remained above that mark since then, but with Monday's decline it's on pace to finish with a valuation of about $950 billion.