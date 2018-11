JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas State women’s basketball team wrapped up their two game exhibition season with a 84-61 victory over Arkansas-Monticello on Monday night. The Red Wolves improved to 2-0 in exhibition play with the victory. Trinitee Jackson led all Arkansas State scorers with 11 points. Two other Red Wolves finished the night in double figures. The team will open their season on Friday at Oklahoma State.