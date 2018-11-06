ARDOT schedules public meetings to redesignate Highway 63

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is looking to redesignate a stretch of a major Region 8 Highway.
But first, the department wants input from the community.
Officials want to take the U.S. Highway 63 label off of Interstate 555 and place it on a stretch of Highway 49.
Currently Interstate 555, from Jonesboro to Interstate 55, is designated also as Highway 63.
The state wants to remove the 63 label and instead make a Highway 63 corridor on Highway 49 from Jonesboro to Brinkley.
This could affect several businesses along Highway 49.
So ARDOT will be holding six public meetings to get your opinions.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday ARDOT officials will be in Marked Tree, Brinkley, and Jonesboro.
The public is invited to attend at any time to view plans, ask questions, and offer comments.
Those meeting times and locations are as follows:
- Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018: First Baptist Church in Marked Tree, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018: Brinkley Convention Center in Brinkley, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018: City Hall Council Chambers in Jonesboro, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
