Arkansas’ first Miss America, Donna Axum Whitworth, dies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The first Miss America to come from Arkansas, Donna Axum Whitworth, has died in Texas.
Whitworth's husband, Brian Whitworth, says she died Sunday at a hospital in Fort Worth. She was 76.
A cause of death was not released. Brian Whitworth says his wife suffered a variety of illnesses, but was well enough to travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, less than two weeks ago where she visited friends and attended a University of Arkansas football game.
Donna Axum Whitworth was born in El Dorado and was crowned Miss America in 1964.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday in Fayetteville.
