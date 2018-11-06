A Better Region 8: School Bus Incidents

(KAIT) - We have an endemic in our country: bad driving.
I’m not sure if we don’t pay enough attention or just don’t care when we’re behind the wheel.
Either way, nearly 1.5 million people die each year on our roads.
Last week was especially deadly if you were a child getting on or off the school bus.
In two deadly incidents, a driver is accused of driving past a stopped school bus and running over children.
If that’s too graphic or direct, try being that child who was in the way because the drivers weren’t paying attention or didn’t care.
In 2014, we aired an investigative report and found numerous drivers right here in Region Eight passing school buses illegally.
I bet we’d find the same problem if we jumped on a school bus today.
A few things we can do: First, know the rules of the road. If the school bus’s lights are flashing red and the red STOP sign is out then that means you have to stop until the bus is moving again.
If you’re on a four-lane highway like U-S 49 or Highway 18 that means traffic must stop in both directions when the lights are flashing red.
Second, if you see someone passing a stopped school bus, write down their license plate number, a description of the vehicle and, equally important, a description of the driver, and give it to police.
To understand our bus stop laws, there’s a link to Arkansas' “Flashing Red, Kids Ahead” website. You can find it by clicking on the A Better Region Eight section on our website or app.
Let’s keep our kids safe. It’ll make this A Better Region Eight.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.