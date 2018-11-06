City must pass ordinance before dog park can open

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro will take one more step toward a long-awaited dog park.
At a city council meeting Thursday night, officials will vote on an ordinance to establish rules for the park, like hours of operation, the age of the dogs allowed, vaccination requirements, and more.
This is a necessary ordinance the city must implement before the park can open.
Mayor Harold Perrin hopes to have the park open near Earl Bell Community Center by Thanksgiving.
