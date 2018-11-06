Jury sentences Tremaine Wilbourn to life in prison without parole for killing MPD officer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tremaine Wilbourn will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jurors sentenced him Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing of Officer Sean Bolton.
On Sunday, Wilbourn accepted a deal for the same sentence but Bolton’s family rejected it. Prosecutors asked for the death penalty.
After roughly two hours of deliberations, jurors brought back the sentence of life imprisonment without parole.
Defense attorneys Lauren Pasley and Juni Ganguli were thrilled with the verdict.
“We’re happy. We overcame a lot of adversity from a lot of angles. We worked really hard and saved a man’s life,” said Pasley and Ganguli.
Tuesday’s hearing was briefly halted before deliberations began after an emotional outburst from Wilbourn during the prosecution’s closing arguments. Wilbourn and several spectators were escorted from the courtroom. He later waived his right to be present for the remainder of the hearing.
Neither Wilbourn nor his family were in the courtroom to hear to the reading of the sentencing verdict as a result of of the outburst.
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said the department still mourns the loss of one of their brothers in blue.
“No verdict can ever replace human life but it’s our system. The jury has spoken and justice has been served,” said Rallings.
Bolton’s brother released a statement Tuesday afternoon, which read:
“Nothing can bring Sean back to us .."
He said that he and the family take comfort in the fact that his brother’s murderer can never cause harm to anyone else in the community.
