Kennett, MO man pleads guilty to mail fraud

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Kennett, Missouri man has pleaded guilty to felony mail fraud, according to the Eastern District U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Nicholas H. Brock, 36, admitted in court to defrauding a lienholder for an over the road tractor trailer claiming to the Missouri Department of Revenue that he towed the truck for a breakdown.
The towing charge was more than $16,000 plus storage costs of $100 per day. Brock claimed the truck had been abandoned and tried to get a title for the vehicle through the Dept. of Revenue.
Brock pled guilty on November 5, 2018. His sentencing is set for March 18, 2019.
This case was investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Revenue.
