Man accused of domestic battery of pregnant woman

CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A man faces a battery charge after a domestic disturbance Monday morning in Parkin.
According to Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith, a deputy responded to a home in Parkin for a domestic disturbance.
There the deputy spoke with a woman who was bleeding from her facial area, according to the post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.
The deputy learned the woman was five months pregnant.
Christopher Robinson was arrested and taken to the Cross County jail for second-degree domestic battery.
His bond will be set at a later date, according to the sheriff.
