Deputies: Man arrested after ‘wielding a gun’ at church

CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) – A Wynne man is behind bars, after deputies say they received a call about a man ‘wielding a gun,’ at a church.
The Cross County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Sunday at the Baptist Church in Cherry Valley .
The deputy saw a man carrying a black handgun, and began ordering commands.
The man was identified at 29-year-old Timothy Taylor of Wynne.
He was taken into custody and taken to the Cross County Jail until his first court appearance.
Taylor is facing a felony charge of possession of a firearm.
