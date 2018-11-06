Deputies: Man arrested after ‘wielding a gun’ at church

Mug shot of Timothy Taylor (Source: Cross County Sherrif's Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 5, 2018 at 6:23 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 8:16 AM

CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) – A Wynne man is behind bars, after deputies say they received a call about a man ‘wielding a gun,’ at a church.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Sunday at the Baptist Church in Cherry Valley .

The deputy saw a man carrying a black handgun, and began ordering commands.

The man was identified at 29-year-old Timothy Taylor of Wynne.

He was taken into custody and taken to the Cross County Jail until his first court appearance.

Taylor is facing a felony charge of possession of a firearm.

