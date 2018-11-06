Man who jumped into Arkansas River identified

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - The name of a man who crashed on the Interstate 30 bridge in Pulaski County and then jumped into the Arkansas River has been identified.
According to Little Rock ABC station KATV, Bill Sadler, Public Information Officer with Arkansas State Police said 42-year-old Clinton Gibson of Searcy was involved in the initial crash on I-30 on Thursday, which caused a chain reaction of crashes.
Witnesses said they saw a person, later identified as Gibson, run from the crash site, go down the boat ramp, and jump into the Arkansas River.
Gibson’s body was recovered later that day by authorities.
An 18-month-old girl was left in Gibson’s vehicle, according to authorities. The child’s mother has been located by Arkansas State Police.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.